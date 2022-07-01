Wall-E: The 10 Funniest Letterboxd Reviews

The premiere of the latest Pixar Lightyear film received mediocre reviews: fans and critics admired the beautiful visual effects, but expressed disappointment about the lackluster plot. This, of course, does not meet the high standards expected from an animation studio that has created much better masterpieces such as WALL-I.

Unsurprisingly, the award-winning animated film about the main robot’s experience in a dystopian future is still collecting positive reviews on Letterboxd, a social platform for moviegoers. Some of the comments on the site are ridiculously funny and can sometimes offer a fresh look at a 14-year-old movie.

A bold move from Disney

“WALL-I” is a film dedicated to the serious problem of climate change, with its memorable opening episode giving an overview of a devastated world full of piles of garbage the height of skyscrapers. It depicts a chilling dystopian future and implies that this is what will happen if people don’t start taking care of the environment.

This doesn’t sit well with James (Shaffrilas), who writes a funny but scathing review saying that “Disney is bold to finance and release a movie about a megacorporation that is destroying the Earth,” suggesting that the company itself is partly responsible for a potentially bleak future for humanity.

Creepy old man

Wall-E is one of Disney’s best robots for several reasons. Not only does he show charming and human manners, but his actions in the film prove how amazingly brave and smart he is, especially when it comes to things concerning Eva.

However, user Letterboxd ScreeningNotes takes a different view of the adorable robot, describing it as “a creepy old man who stalks a young girl and takes her on dates while she’s unconscious,” before sarcastically saying it’s “the most adorable thing in the world.” This is a humorous and pessimistic point of view that can change how viewers will see the film for the second time.

Don’t assume

The nascent romance of Wall-I and Eva is one of the best parts of the film, as it’s nice to see how Eva is gradually getting closer to Wall-I. They are clearly intended to draw a parallel between a man and a woman in love, and, in fact, they even watch a romantic movie together in which a human couple does the same thing.

Something about their relationship and the gender roles they have worries Shaya, however, who paints a hilarious picture where they nudge their “friend at 3 a.m.” to let them know that it’s “okay” that they “assume that the Wall is E-E—E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E- boy”, because “it’s a robot”. They continue the heartbreaking story by writing “Chad? Wake up, Chad, “listen.” “It’s sexless.”

It’s about holding hands

Thanks to some old videos and films showing how people communicated on Earth, Wall-I learns something about love and romance. That is why he is so determined to try to take Eve’s hand, because he knows that this is an action expressing love.

User Emma Stefanski gets hung up on this one aspect, and in her silly review, the film sums it up by saying it’s “a great movie about holding hands.” However, this physical action will come in handy towards the end when Wall-I is forced to reboot. Eva’s hand and her kiss remind him who he is.

Cockroaches are cute

One of the strangest characters in the film is Wall—I’s only friend on earth and reliable assistant, a little cockroach that follows him everywhere. This cockroach deserved more screen time, because despite the fact that he can’t say anything or express a lot of emotions, he manages to evoke sympathy.

That’s why Leighton Trent believes that “the greatest trick Pixar has ever done was to convince the world that cockroaches can be cute.” A funny review tells the pure truth about that minor character who, perhaps, could star in a solo film about cockroaches.

Time for an Existential Crisis

It may be about cute robots, but the animated film is shockingly emotional, especially after the audience felt involved in the Wall-I story. His affair with Eva is especially touching, as WALL-And at first it is difficult even to explain to her what love is.

It all becomes too much for Stephanie, who describes in detail how “two robots” falling in love in the film make them “cry” and experience a “complete existential crisis.” This funny approach is even more funny considering that the crisis should probably be about the film’s environmental message.

Show – offs

The film’s innovative visuals and flawlessly animated episodes today can impress even a new audience, especially the magnificent scenes set in space. One moment in particular stands out for how touching and gorgeous it is: after Wall-E gives Eve a plant outside the spaceship, they start dancing.

This is probably what prompted Wade to call the couple a “show-off,” lamenting how they want to “love someone as much as Wall-E and Eve love each other.”