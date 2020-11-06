Walker: Watch the trailer for Jared Padalecki’s new drama

The broadcaster The CW released the first official teaser of the Walker series, starring Jared Padalecki. The actor will amend a new job at the station weeks after the end of the 15th season of Supernatural, a series in which he spent fifteen seasons playing the same character.

The video does not reveal any image related to the new series, but focuses on providing some details to the audience through the voice of its protagonist.

Check out the teaser:

The only image we know about the Walker series to date has been released by Jared Padalecki himself on his official Instagram account. With it, there are some clues about what viewers can expect from the production, which should focus on very thorny conflicts.



