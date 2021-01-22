Walker: Jared Padalecki’s new series debuts on The CW

The CW’s new debut, the Walker series, came as a surprise to fans of Jared Padalecki, known for playing Sam Winchester in Supernatural. Unlike the monster hunts, the new series is more down to earth and full of family dramas (which was also not lacking in its first successful title).

See the full recap of the debut episode!

See how the Walker series debuted

In the series, Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, a law enforcement officer who is also a father and husband. However, his wife dies and he needs to take care of two teenage children.

The death of his wife, Emily, is unusual. In fact, she is murdered mysteriously. As if that were not enough, even in the debut episode, Walker takes on a mission in which he will be away from the children for ten months.

After that period, he returns to Austin, Texas. The problem is that the things he saw while in disguise changed the way the officer views the world. So, he doesn’t run to see his daughters. On the contrary: he decides to drink to forget everything that happened.

For him, the weight of work is still there and he would not like to visit his daughters while he is still haunted by the ghosts of the past. Soon, you can already see that Walker will be really full of drama!

When he finally returns home, he learns that his father and mother put the teenagers in a Catholic school. In addition, Liam also moved in to help with the children.

Her daughter Stella is angry that her father has abandoned her for so long. Then, he will need to find a way to reconnect with the children.

Meanwhile, at work, Walker discovers that Micki will be his new partner and Larry, with whom he used to work, is now his boss. His first job is to investigate a drug cartel. With that, Micki and Cordell’s journey begins.