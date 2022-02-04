Walker Independence: The CW confirmed the prequel to the series by actor Jared Padalecki

The CW has now ordered the start of the Walker prequel series, a remake of Chuck Norris’ original 1993 series Walker, Texas Ranger. The series follows Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widowed father who returns home to reconnect with your family and navigate your new job and your new partner. Walker is currently in its second season, which premiered in October.

News has just broken that The CW has ordered a pilot for the Walker prequel series. The project is currently titled Walker: Independence and will be co-written by Anna Fricke and Seamus Fahey. The series will follow the origins of the Walker family in the 19th century and will focus on Abby Walker, who flees to Independence, Texas, after witnessing the death of her husband on her journey west.

She bumps into Hoyt Rawlins as she attempts revenge, and the two struggle to navigate the quirky and diverse residents of the small Texas town who are all looking to escape their troubled pasts. Walker creator and producer Anna Fricke will executive produce the new series along with Jared Padalecki, who also produces the original series.

The CW seems to want to keep the Supernatural family going for a while, as a pilot has just been ordered for a Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, produced by Jenson Ackles and Daneel Ackles. With the massive success of the long-running series, it is likely to catch on and attract a solid audience. There is no word on the casting of the new series or the timeline for when production will begin.

The sale of The CW network does not seem to be ruining the productions, given that it is not the first series that we have heard progress despite the economic problems that were revealed. A few days ago Gotham Knights was also announced, a new series with DC characters at the helm.

To this we have to add the new seasons of Superman & Lois, the continuity of The Flash and the success of Riverdale (which obviously shares with Netflix in various corners of the world where it is broadcast) Will it also be the turn to think about The 100 what got stuck? Time will tell.