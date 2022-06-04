Walker Hayes: 25 facts about me that you didn’t know (“The first thing on my wish list is to win the Super Bowl”)

Imagine… a super successful singer! Walker Hayes may bare his soul in his music, but he revealed a few little-known details about his life exclusively for..

The village singer, who comes from a family of 11 and has six children himself, has always been a family man who loves music. After meeting his high school sweetheart Laney, whom he met during a school play, Hayes continued both his romance with a fellow musician and his career.

The “U Girl” singer, whose hit “Fancy Like” went viral on TikTok in 2021, started playing bars in Nashville, singing a cappella and studying music, especially piano, in college, he says. When he wasn’t performing or spending time with Laney, whom he married in 2004, he worked hard as a Costco employee and waiter.

Walker Hayes Robert Chavers

Although Hayes’ path to success may have been a long one, now that he has achieved success, the musician has several big dreams — for example, to retire from performing and become a basketball coach. However, he told us, “the #1 thing on my wish list is a strip [on] The Super Bowl.”

Keep scrolling to find out more little-known facts about Hayes:

1. I studied piano at South Birmingham College.

2. I sang in [a cappella group] Tar Heel Voices at UNC Chapel Hill.

3. My navel is protruding.

4. I was a finalist for the lead role in [the musical] “Bright Star” by Steve Martin.

Walker Hayes with his wife Laney Bevill Hayes. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

5. I am the youngest of nine children.

6. I was previously excluded from Mercury Records and Capitol Records.

7. I am allergic to cats.

8. I like to sing in opera.

9. I never wrote songs [before] moving to Nashville.

10. I was discovered by a neighbor named Greg O’Brien, who took me to Nashville, where I signed my first contract with a pub. We ran out of gas on the way home.

11. I drive a Prius and a Hummer.

12. I met [another country singer] Shane McAnally at Smoothie King.

13. I just published my first book with my best friend Craig [Cooper] called “Glad You’re Here.”

14. I worked at Costco.

15. I [also] worked at Macaroni Grill and can destroy the song “Happy Birthday” in Italian.

16. I made all my children memorize the lyrics of the song “Impossible Dream” from the movie “The Man from La Mancha”.

17. Task #1 on my wish list is to hit [on] The Super Bowl.

18. I am married to Laney, my childhood sweetheart, whom I met in the school play “Shop of Horrors”. I was Seymour Krelborn, and she was Ronette.

19. I can make Laney laugh, even if she hates me.

20. In high school, I ran a mile in 4:16.

21. I’ve always loved dancing — even before TikTok.

22. I almost gave birth to our fourth child in the car.

23. I dream of retiring and becoming a high school basketball coach.

24. Skateboarding is my hobby.

25. I’m right-handed, but I hit with my left.