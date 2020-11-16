Walker: Grey’s Anatomy actor joins Jared Padalecki series

Actor Alex Landi, who plays the character Dr. Nico Kim in the Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19 series, joined the cast of Walker’s remake, starring Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, who is in development for The CW.

Landi will bring Bret, Liam’s fiancee (Keegan Allen) to life. The character’s description says that “Bret is genuinely in love with Liam – but he believes that Manhattan is the place to be, and that he and Liam should lead an exuberant life in which the only horses are in Central Park.”

Walker, Texas Ranger was a series starring the iconic Chuck Norris and aired on CBS between 1993 and 2001, with eight seasons. The new version is scheduled to premiere at The CW on January 21, 2021, at the station’s prime time. Schedule that once belonged to Padalecki’s previous work, Supernatural.

Walker’s remake will tell the story of Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widowed man who, after some time away from his two children, returns to family life to reestablish some ties and also resolve a conflict with his brother (Keegan Allen), the mother (Molly Hagen) and her father (Mitch Pileggi).

Genevieve Padalecki, Jared’s real-life wife, is also on the show’s cast playing Walker’s deceased wife who will appear in some flashbacks.

The series was written and produced by Anna Fricke and produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. The program is produced by CBS Television Studios in partnership with Rideback, the company responsible for the new version for the Mortal Machine TV.



