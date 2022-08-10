Wait, was Ezra Miller working on a flash movie in the midst of their arguments?

DC fans’ heads are spinning thanks to the latest updates from Warner Bros. The audience was shocked to learn that the movie about Batgirl was completely canceled, which made moviegoers think about future comic book projects. This includes Andy Muschetti’s “The Flash,” which starred controversial actor Ezra Miller. But was Miller working on The Flash in the midst of their recent drama and arrests?

While “Black Adam” will be in theaters this fall, there are several ambiguous stars in the DCEU 2023 films: Amber Heard will play in Aquaman 2, and Ezra Miller is clearly playing in The Flash. The “Fantastic Beasts” actor has been causing a stir for several months thanks to his strange behavior, numerous arrests and even accusations of violence. And, according to a new THR report, Miller participated in the reshoots of “The Flash” this summer in the midst of chaos.

This tidbit of information came to THR after studying how things are at Warner Bros. and the DCEU after the Batgirl movie was canceled. It was then that it became clear that Ezra Miller actually took additional photos for the “Flash” in the summer, as they were surrounded by various controversies. Although, the re-shootings reportedly took place before their recent burglary arrest on August 7 in Vermont.

While other DCEU projects have been canceled, it appears that Warner Bros. still planning to release “Flash” starring Ezra Miller. Although the public doesn’t know much about Andy Muschetti’s plans, it certainly looks like an ambitious project that will open up the multiverse and even introduce two different versions of Batman. But according to the same THR report, the studio is evaluating all its options regarding the possible postponement of the film until the disputes surrounding Miller are resolved. We just have to wait and see where the cards will eventually fall out.

The news that Ezra Miller participated in the reshoots of “Flash” this summer may shock the public, given how constantly the 29-year-old actor has recently been involved in controversy. It all started in March 2022, when Miller was accused of hooliganism and harassment in Hawaii. This summer, more controversies followed; one was about their relationship with 18-year-old activist Takota Iron Eyes, and the other came from a family claiming Miller had molested them and their 12-year-old child. The last two disputes arose in June 2022.

But despite some of these issues happening this summer, Ezra Miller was reportedly still filming reshoots of “The Flash” around the same time. This could be a sign that Warner Bros. does not plan to part with the scandalous actor. But, as mentioned earlier, the reshoots took place before Miller’s last arrest.

Currently, “Flash” is scheduled to appear in theaters on June 23, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.