Wait, is Miss Marvel immortal?!

Attention! Spoilers for the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel”

Episode 5 of “Miss Marvel” provided even more information about Kamala’s legacy and may even have teased that the newest MCU hero could be immortal. Ms. Marvel’s connection to her family’s history is one of the many things that the Disney+ series has changed compared to the comics. The biggest of these changes are Kamala’s abilities, thanks to which her original “expanding” abilities have been replaced by the control of cosmic energy and the ability to create hard light.

The origin of these abilities has been equally altered compared to how they appear in the comics. In episode 3, “Miss Marvel”, it is revealed that Kamala comes from a group called ClanDestines or Djinn— beings from the Nur dimension with superhuman abilities. The leader of this group, Najma, explained that Nur Kamala’s powers were unlocked by her bracelet, which potentially suggests that Ms. Marvel has more connections to ClanDestines and Genies than the show reveals.

One of these connections may lead to Kamala inheriting the extended lifespan of the genie. In the 5th episode of Miss Marvel, Kamala traveled to 1942, where she witnessed that her great-grandmother survived the partition. Similar to the flashback in episode 3, this time the time jump revealed that Najma’s appearance is much the same as she looks nowadays, demonstrating the extended lifespan of the genie, as Kamala addressed during her first meeting with ClanDestines: “You all look very good. for being in the 40s.” However, despite potentially inheriting the power of long life, this does not make the genie immortal.

How old are Miss Marvel’s ClanDestines in the MCU

While ClanDestines can live much longer than any average person, invincibility is not part of their strength. This was demonstrated in episode 5 of Miss Marvel with three djinn deaths – Aisha, Najma and Fariha. The last two of these deaths occurred as a result of contact with the Veil, the explosive force of which was enough to kill both characters, despite the fact that Najma’s sacrifice was used to close the portal to the Nur dimension. Conversely, Aisha dies from Najma’s knife wound, demonstrating that jinn are not only vulnerable to huge energy sources, but can also be killed by smaller-scale attacks. By dying this way, Aisha’s death shows that while the ClanDestines’ time on Earth may be long, their survival is not guaranteed.

The exact length of time during which the ClanDestines were banished to Earth has not yet been specified in “Miss Marvel”, but many hints are given in the series to emphasize the extent of the djinn’s abilities to prolong their lives. In episode 3, “Miss Marvel”, the genies were first shown in British-occupied India in 1942, and it became clear that since then Aisha, Najma and the rest of the exiled group have been on Earth. In episode 3, Fariha suggests that they may have existed even longer, as she laments Adam’s childish behavior: “We have been living for 100 years, and he chooses the stupidest part of humanity to be possessed.” Her statement of 100 years may be a simplified way of rounding up ClanDestines’ time on Earth, although it may be more specific, pointing to the 1920s or earlier as the time of the group’s arrival.

The potential for life extension suggests that Ms. Marvel’s future in the MCU will extend far beyond her upcoming appearance in “Miracles.” Teaming up with fellow cosmic beings Captain Marvel and Monica Rambo’s Photon, Kamala’s power change will make her more like the rest of the Marvel universe. With the disclosure of the extended life span of the genie at the end of the series, perhaps Ms. Marvel has not yet fully revealed Kamala’s abilities.

