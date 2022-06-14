Wait, is Idris Elba really going to play James Bond?

The future of James Bond films is still up in the air, no matter what rumors are going around. However, this is not a reason to give up the word on the street, as there are many interesting opportunities that continue to circulate. The latest intrigue of Agent 007 is related to a new report claiming that fans still want longtime candidate Idris Elba to wear a tuxedo in the election campaign after Daniel Craig.

The study that Supposedly Put Idris Elba Back on the 007 Agent Card

While some think Elba is too old to start working in Her Majesty’s secret Service, The Sun contacted an unnamed source who reported the opposite. Presumably, some marketing research was conducted behind the scenes evaluating the prospects of potential James Bond actors. Idris Elba took a “high place” in these polls, and this unnamed source outlined the results as follows:

Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond history, and last year he was considered for the role of antagonist. However, the talk about him playing the main role started again, as the producers realized how popular he would be after conducting a secret market research. He held a high place among the diverse group of film lovers invited to participate in it. They didn’t want to see him as a sworn enemy—they wanted him to be a hero.

Once again, it should be noted that even if this secret 00 market research is in development, it is about as official as the James Bond betting odds that we see from time to time. However, this research seems to take into account that Elba was rumored to be a Bond villain.

Presumably, the Luthor actor was negotiating this very prospect, which was further inflated by James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who admitted that he was still involved in the conversation. However, if this source is accurate, the role of the villain is not what Idris Elba fans want to see. Which isn’t really shocking considering how long he’s been considered a potential franchise star.

How Idris Elba was previously discussed in the James Bond franchise

There has been talk of Idris Elba becoming the next James Bond for some time. Throughout the era of Daniel Craig, Agent 007, Elba’s name was constantly mentioned along with the name of Henry Cavill, who was one of the eight potential Casino Royale Bonds. Unfortunately, due to Craig’s record-breaking tenure, the 49-year-old actor seems to have aged for the role, according to conventional wisdom.

Anything is possible at the moment, especially with the ending of “No Time to Die” leaving the fate of James Bond wide open. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of this cinematic effort, anything could be on the horizon; even an oft-suggested strategy involving Idris Elba in a one-off adventure to keep things going. At this point, it would be foolish to say never, especially with such a tempting report as this latest rumor on the board.

Back in the realm of the here and now, there are many upcoming films that will excite audiences in cinemas. If you want to see Idris Elba on the big screen soon, your wish is his command, since he recently appeared in the crazy trailer for “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” This movie will be released on August 31, so you have time to prepare. Last but not least, if you haven’t seen or reviewed “No Time to Die,” this Bond adventure is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.