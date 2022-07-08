Wait, how does the Kingpin survive in the Marvel Echo Show?

Considering he was defeated at the end of “Hawkeye” as Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) Still alive in the upcoming Disney+ show “Echo”? The series focuses on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), detailing the story of an antihero who is part of the deaf community, and her exploits in the MCU. Currently, work is underway on the series “Echo”, which will be released on Disney+ in 2023, and at the same time it was confirmed that Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio will return to the series, which means that their characters Daredevil and Kingpin will appear, respectively. .

The series “Echo” will tell the character’s origin story, where her relentless behavior in New York, shown in “Hawkeye”, eventually follows her to her hometown. In the series, she is forced to face her past, including reuniting with her ancestry as a Native American and joining family and community in hopes of moving forward. Since Daredevil and Kingpin will also be part of this show, the details of which have not yet been disclosed, the question arises: what really happened to Kingpin at the end of “Hawkeye”?

By topic: Daredevil versus kingpin? Why the MCU Phase 4 Should Avoid a Netflix Repeat

In the series, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) fights hard with Kingpin, which involves her mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) trying to hit him with her car. However, Kingpin then stands up relatively unscathed, despite being pushed through the wall. Kate then proceeds to fight Kingpin in the middle of an abandoned toy store, where he defeats her, all the while using his pure brute force. Eventually she uses his cufflink to launch what looks like stunning arrows from a distance. Shortly after he is killed, Kate is talking to her mom when the police arrive to arrest her. However, they don’t seem to realize that Kingpin is on the other side of the wreckage. After that, Kingpin wanders the alleys of New York, but he is found by Maya, who is holding a gun. He pleads with her, saying that they are a family, and this family does not always look “eye to eye” before she shoots him at point-blank range, apparently in the face.

Why did Kingpin have to survive Hawkeye and return to Echo

It’s worth remembering that before Maya’s pistol is fired, the camera turns up, so Kingpin is never shown clearly dying, which paves the way for his return to Echo. When Kingpin returns, it is likely that he will return as an option from the comics with an eye patch. Although it seemed like an unnecessary phrase at the time, it seems likely that Kingpin’s mention of not having seen “eye to eye” actually foreshadows his return. While it is possible that Kingpin can only return in flashbacks, this is unlikely as people want to see this Wilson Fisk more, and his return within a few flashbacks is unlikely to satisfy viewers.

In the Netflix series Daredevil, Kingpin experiences clinical death at the hands of Matt Murdock. In “Hawkeye,” he seems just as almost unmistakably steady, surviving direct hits from arrows that pierce his suit, supposedly piercing his skin and body, and continues to fight Kate with full force after she was hit by a car at full speed. Given that he was almost superheroically unkillable in history, it’s not surprising that Kingpin will return to Echo. Not only does his likely reunion with the man who seemingly shot him point-blank at Christmas make for a great story, but Marvel wouldn’t kill such an important and fan-loved character if it wasn’t necessary.