Wait, did Howard Stern accidentally reveal an upcoming major Marvel project?

The Marvel cinematic universe is known for its tight security to avoid spoilers whenever possible. But from time to time something collapses, because people are just people. But did Howard Stern just talk about an upcoming major Marvel project live on air?

Howard Stern is a truly iconic radio host, known for his participation in a number of projects. He recently had a commercial break for the Howard Stern Show on XM Radio, where he apparently let slip about his participation in the MCU. Namely, the project of Dr. Doom. The audio got into Twitter, where you can hear him say:

They’re discussing the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck. I told you I was going to do Doctor Doom. That’s the thing. But trust me, I’m damn unhappy about it.

Talk about the microphone’s hot moment. To be clear, Howard Stern seemed to be complaining about the long hours associated with Dr. Doom, rather than the possibility of being turned on. It’s unclear if it’s going to be a movie or a Disney+ series, but either way it should take a few long hours for the radio host.

That’s not all…