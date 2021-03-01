Wagner Moura stars in the drama with Elisabeth Moss

Brazilian star Wagner Moura was cast to star in the next Apple Shining Girls series. He joins Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) in the cast.

The series is an adaptation of the eponymous novel written in 2013 by the South African author Lauren Beukes – in Brazil, entitled Iluminadas – and which mixes elements of police thriller, science fiction and historical romance.

Elisabeth will play Kirby, a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal attack and who now tries to hunt down the man who tried to murder her. Wagner Moura will be Dan, Kirby’s ally in the search for the aggressor. He is a former police reporter who covered the case and is now in love with her. As the investigation progresses, they discover new cases similar to the attack on Kirby.

The new project will be written by Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) who will also act as an executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Beukes, Leonardo DiCaprio and Elisabeth Moss herself are some of the other executive producers on the series.

Wagner Moura has stood out in the international market after his success in Elite Squad. The actor has accumulated work in cinema such as his participation in the science fiction Elysium, where he worked alongside Matt Damon and Jodie Foster.

Then he was successful on Netflix when he played Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar on the Narcos series. His most recent works are also works on Netlfix, with the films Wasp Network: Rede de Espiões and Sergio.

Currently the actor is involved in two new projects for cinema. The feature film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers and starring Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling and Sweet Vengeance directed by Brian de Palma.

Shining Girls still not in preview of debut in streaming from Apple.