Wage theft on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles County offers different programs to help you recover stolen wages, and to face unemployment

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of workers working for less than the minimum wage, and although we have very good laws to protect them, they do not dare to report.

“Can’t blame them. The risk is greater than the reward. That is why we have come together to promote a coalition for a safety net for legislators to provide assistance to undocumented employees, especially when they face retaliation, ”said Yvonne Medrano, attorney for Bet Tzedek Legal Services during the video conference“ Supporting Los Angeles Essential Workers in the Pandemic, ”organized by Ethnic Media Services.

Bet Tzedek is a non-profit organization that provides free unemployment support to the homeless, seniors, and immigrants in Los Angeles County.

Medrano said that workers know that if they report a violation they may be fired, and right now it is a risk that many do not want to take. “It might be impossible to find a job. When a worker sees something that worries him, his concern disappears due to the fear of losing his job ”.

She explained that in addition, when a complaint is filed, it can last for years. “Many after a couple of years, drop the case because they don’t want to know anything about a problem that was traumatic. Employers know this and take advantage ”.

So she encouraged employees to seek legal help at the Bet Tzedek Workers’ Rights Clinic at 323-939-0506 at ext. 415.

Michael Nobleza, executive adviser for the Los Angeles County Office of Migrant Affairs (OIA), said that many times we talk about immigrants as if they were different from us, but in the county, one in three Angelenos are immigrants who they contribute $ 544 million in taxes to the economy, and they are very likely to become entrepreneurs.

“Between 40 and 50% of essential workers are immigrants, janitors, they work in restaurants, in health, in warehouses, in food delivery; and during the pandemic they have put themselves at risk so that we can stay safe at home ”.

The pandemic, he emphasized, has affected them disproportionately. “The working conditions prevent them from maintaining social distance; and in many places they do not have access to personal protective equipment; also many live in houses with many occupants ”.

For essential immigrant workers, their physical health comes after the financial health of their families, she said.

The problem is that even before the pandemic, many of them had problems obtaining resources for help. That is why they have launched an initiative to raise awareness and protect immigrant workers; but also educational and outreach campaigns to connect undocumented workers with services.

Wage theft

Rose Basmadzhyan, head of the Department of Wage Research and Enforcement at the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA), said they provide services to employers and employees to ensure there is no theft of wages.

“We have reached 2,000 businesses in the county and created contracts with nonprofits to ensure that workers of different ethnic groups, subject to wage theft, have available resources.”

The county’s tools include fines ranging from $ 200 to $ 2,000 per day and have the authority to intervene in settlements. “We have already solved the wage theft for 1,500 workers; and more than $ 3 million in money has been recovered. ”

She said that since employees are often afraid to complain, they receive anonymous complaints against employers.

“The pandemic does not prevent us from working, so please report any violations. When someone complains, we investigate the whole business because if there is a problem with an employee, it will exist with others, and those people do not dare to report it ”.

What is the typical case of wage theft? The employee calls and says he receives the state minimum wage. The employer may not be aware of the jurisdiction’s minimum wage, but it may be intentional.

“Before and after the pandemic, workers are afraid that their identity will be revealed, but our investigation protects it to the extent permitted by law to prevent retaliation.”

Support net

Monica Nguyen, director of the GAIN program at the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS), said that due to the pandemic there is much more unemployment than normal in Los Angeles County, and they provide a safety net for those who have lost their jobs. .

Through the GAIN training program they offer temporary assistance for families in domestic violence, mental health, substance abuse; and the Calworks program provides financial and employment assistance.

“Our goal is for people to overcome the barriers that prevent them from constant work and to be more competitive.”

They also offer English as a Second Language courses and high school diploma courses. They provide assistance with transportation, work-related expenses such as tools and books; and childcare.

To find out the eligibility criteria, you can call the customer service phone: 866-613-3777; or 877-292-4246.

“Do not hesitate to contact us to receive the help you need to go through this crisis,” said the official.



