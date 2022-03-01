vWhale Alert: These 20 Altcoins Have a Buying Frenzy!

Bitcoin’s market cap has surpassed the Russian ruble after hitting over $41,000 on Monday. The leading crypto is leading the market with 24-hour gains of over 12% and demand for altcoins has been confirmed by market-wide double-digit gains, especially LUNA, BNB, AVAX. In this article, let’s take a look at how Ethereum whales positioned during the recent bullish. We list the most purchased altcoins/tokens in the last 24 hours, accompanied by data from WhaleStats.

Altcoin whales bought these coins/tokens the most in the last 24 hours

WhaleStats, which monitors the largest 1,000 Ethereum whales, shows that giant wallets, especially Ethereum (ETH), bought the most stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, BUSD in the last 24 hours. DeFi protocol Aave (AAVE) and FTX exchange cryptocurrency FTT round out the top 5 altcoins of the non-Ethereum list. As Somanews reported, the largest 347.ETH whale on the WhaleStats list made a million-dollar purchase of Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK). We see that these two cryptocurrencies are in the 7th and 8th places in the list today. Interestingly, it manages to be listed on Immutable X (IMX) and Yield Guild Games (YGG).

Immutable X describes itself as a first layer two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. YGG, on the other hand, is a community-oriented altcoin project that wants to develop a virtual economy with an NFT-oriented DAO structure. The overview of the list with this crypto is as follows.

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Binance Coin (BUSD)

AAVE (AAVE)

FTX Token (FTT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Polygon (MATIC)

Immutable X (IMX)

Yield Guild Games (YGG)

Small-volume tokens in whale wallets

The WhaleStats chart below shows the 10 small-cap tokens with the highest total transaction count among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales in the past 24 hours. Crypto-focused liquidity resource Populous (PPT) has bought 158 ​​in a single transaction in the last 24 hours. Further down the list are stablecoins such as the exchange token BEST and XCHF.

Here is the list of small-volume tokens that fill whale wallets:

Populous (PPT)

Abyss (ABYSS)

Shopping.io (SPI)

DOS Network Token (DOS)

CryptoFranc (XCHF)

Bitpanda (BEST)

InsureToken (INSURE)

MEME Inu (MEME)

Curve.fi (3Crv)

DeGate Token (DG)