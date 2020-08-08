Vulnerability Found, Affecting 40% of Android Smartphones

A new vulnerability has emerged that affects 40% of smartphones in the world. The source of this vulnerability is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, one of the most popular processor manufacturers in the smartphone world.

Android, the most popular operating system in the mobile world, has a relatively bad reputation for vulnerability. According to a recent study, it was revealed that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, which are used in most Android devices worldwide, have nearly 400 weak points.

Such a large number of vulnerabilities can confuse you. Even more troubling is that 40% of smartphones worldwide are faced with the threat of cyberattacks that are very difficult to fix.

400 vulnerabilities

The vulnerability in the code of this digital signal processor also paves the way for problems such as espionage and data theft. Hackers who can exploit this vulnerability can easily access the video and audio inputs of their device, as well as see what you are doing on your device.

Hackers, on the other hand, are aware that there is such a vulnerability and they can take advantage of this whenever they want. Sensitive data on your phone, such as bank card information, can be stolen due to this vulnerability.

Another important point about this vulnerability is that the device can be made completely unusable by hackers. In other words, hackers can make it completely impossible to connect to cellular networks or access wireless internet with your phone. In cases where there are so many vulnerabilities, such attacks can be seen quite frequently.

The most important thing for now is that big tech companies will have to deal with this problem before such attacks start. This type of vulnerability could endanger millions of smartphone users and their personal data around the world.



