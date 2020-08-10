Vsmart presents its camera phone under the screen

A lot of people are looking forward to seeing which of the giant smartphone manufacturers will be the first to commercially launch a cell phone that uses technology to insert the front camera lens under the screen.

As we saw last week, according to some leaks, Samsung is already off the list, as everything indicates that the Galaxy S21 – which should be launched next year – will not have this feature due to its high cost of production.

But who still expects Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola or some other more traditional brand in the world to be the first to debut the camera hidden in the viewfinder, may be mistaken.

According to some information, the Vietnamese company Vingroup will be the pioneer in this segment. That’s because its smartphone brand Vsmart announced today, on its Facebook page, that it will soon launch a cell phone with this feature.

Vsmart did not give many details about the launch of the phone or its specifications, but according to a leak, the device will use Visionox technology to implement the lens below the viewfinder. See below a video of the supposed Vsmart that shows its front camera in operation:

Anyone interested in this Vietnamese phone with LEGIT in display front camera? I can see the future of UD camera is not too far! pic.twitter.com/Vc0Pg30Sfy — Chun (@Boby25846908) May 18, 2020

The leaker also pointed out that Vsmart UDC – acronym for Under Display Camera – will be available on the market later this year, but did not need an exact date for this to happen.

It is worth remembering that OPPO also announced, last year, a cell phone prototype that also uses this technology. But so far the device has not been released commercially.



