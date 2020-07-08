V’s Sweet Night breaks iTunes record, beating Adele and BTS

BTS’s V manages to break an incredible music record with the song ‘Sweet Night’. Taehyung of BTS placed the OST of ‘ Sweet Night ‘ in the place number one in over 104 countries.

The BTS singer participated as one of the voices that played the official soundtrack for ‘Itaewon Class ‘, a K-drama produced by the JTBC television network, later Netflix acquired the rights and international fans were able to enjoy the drama on the platform.

In the creation of the track ‘ Sweet Night’ by V, Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel Lindgren Schulz participated and in different parts of the song you can hear the choruses and the second voice of Adora, a well-known producer who has worked with the guys from BTS .

V imprinted his stamp and personality on the composition of ‘ Sweet Night’ , when asked about his feelings of being chosen for the ‘Itaewon Class’ OST , the BTS member reflected:

I am grateful to be able to participate in this wonderful drama as my own song. I hope you love me very much.

Since ‘ Sweet Night’ was released as part of ‘Itaewon Class’ OST # 12 , Kim Taehyung’s song has become a hit on different online sites and on YouTube, accumulating more than 32 million views.

Taehyung’s ‘Sweet Night’ continues to receive the love of all netizens, as the OST just broke a record, ‘ Sweet Night ‘ is now the number 1 song on iTunes charts in 105 countries around the world.

Kim Taehyung surpassed the brand set by BTS with the tune ‘ Black Swan’ and that of Adele, the London singer placed the tune ‘Hello’ as the number 1 track in more than 100 countries on iTunes .

V is the first Korean soloist to beat Adele’s brand and later BTS’s, ‘ Sweet Night ‘ is one of the most listened to songs on the iTunes media player and content store .

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM TAEHYUNG ON THIS NEW RECORD WITH THE SONG ‘SWEET NIGHT’!

