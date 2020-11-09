V’s style of taking Yakult takes over social media

The BTS members are preparing new releases and V caused Yakult to shine in his new video alongside the group.

BTS has brought great emotions to their fans with their new projects, one of them is the announcement of the Season’s Greetings for the year 2021. The idols wore retro styles in the promotional video, but also, V showed his love for Yakult with a very peculiar to enjoy this drink.

The video was shared through YouTube, and among many things that occurred in the clip, ARMY highlighted the product that Taehyung drank in high spirits.

V AND YAKULT STEAL ARMY’S ATTENTION

The drink of Japanese origin is very popular in South Korea and you have surely seen that in that country many products are sold with Yakult flavor. V must be one of the people who enjoys this drink and he showed it in the new BTS video where they revealed the style they will wear in the new Season’s Greetings.

Taehyung appears sitting while they serve him a tea, but after tasting it, he prefers to leave it on the table and take a Yakult out of his pocket, which he uncovers by tearing the bottom of the container with the help of his teeth.

The Japanese brand obtained many mentions on social networks thanks to its appearance in the clip, where fans highlighted V’s peculiar style to drink it backwards.

