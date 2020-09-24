V’s mom surprises the BTS kids with a cute gesture.

V’s mom made a cute gesture with the BTS guys during the latest episode of In the SOOP.

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, is a caring person who always cares about his friends. And it seems that he inherited it from his parents. Although TaeTae’s mother does not like to highlight the media before, her love for his “children” is noticed by the group’s fans.

On the most recent episode of In the SOOP, the boys of BTS were preparing to drive back to the lake house where they would spend the rest of their vacation. However, the members were unaware that V’s mom had prepared a surprise for them.

TaeTae’s mom had prepared snacks for the boys so they can eat well during the trip. As expected, the members were surprised and grateful. In the end, the boys let Taehyung’s mom know that the sandwiches were delicious.

V and Jungkook shared a very special moment

In this same chapter of the Bangtan Boys series, Jungkook and V had a very special moment, where the ‘Stigma’ interpreter confessed all his worries and problems to his colleague, both idols were in front of a campfire and in the light of the stars Taehyung said:

“I can’t see ARMY up close, so I’m not sure if I’m being liked, sometimes I think it’s simple, but that doesn’t stop being on my mind.” V told Golden Maknae that he tends to interact a lot with his fans through the Weverse just to make sure they continue to love him.

Finally Jungkook asked his friend if he felt empty and the singer originally from Daegu in Geochang, South Korea, replied that yes, he is very excited to have a concert again because he wants to feel loved again, he wants to feel ARMY more close to him.

The interpreter of ‘Still With You’ advised his friend that talking helps to get all that out, he explained that this time of social isolation is full of opportunities that are waiting for him, they are moments that will help him to be better before turning back to present on stage. Jungkook ended up advising.

“I try not to think of this period in vain, you should try to do the same. If you want to be loved and give love, you can show new sides of yourself, that’s pretty good, ”Jungkook said. The friendship and camaraderie in BTS can be seen from miles away, and scenes like these make that clear.



