VRAM values of NVIDIA Ampere cards leaked

With the approach of September, there is little time left for the introduction of NVIDIA Ampere graphics cards. Along with 3000 series Ampere graphics cards, RTX 3090 graphics card may be introduced for the first time. Although the name of this card is not known yet, the RTX will be one of the 3090 or 3080 Ti duo. Now, according to the latest leaks, the VRAM values ​​of Ampere cards have been determined.

AMD, which will rival NVIDIA with its RDNA 2 architecture Navi 21 cards, plans to introduce a top model competitive card.

VRAM values ​​of Ampere cards leaked

The flagship of the Navi 21 series, called Big Navi, was planning to compete with the top models on the NVIDIA side. Although AMD could compete with NVIDIA at the upper, middle and lower levels, NVIDIA remained the dominant at the top. However, if we look at the VRAM values ​​of the leaked NVIDIA graphics cards, this situation may continue a little longer.

Ampere graphics cards that will receive BIOS updates in mid-August will be introduced in early September. In the same month, some of the introduced graphics cards are planned to take their places on the shelves. According to the special news of Wccftech, the dates when the cards will be released to the market have also been leaked.

VRAM values ​​of Ampere cards have also been determined. Two of the flagships that will come with PG132 code names have a high level of VRAM. The card with the code name PG132-10 comes with 24 GB, and the card with the code name PG 132-20 comes with 20 GB VRAM.

In addition, the card with code name PG132-30 has 10 GB, PG142-0 card has 16 GB, PG142-10 card has 8 GB and PG190-10 card has 8 GB VRAM.

The PG132-10, PG 132-30 and PG 142-10 code-named cards will take their place on the shelves in September, while the PG132-20 card will take its place on the shelves in October. The release date of the other two cards is not yet known.

The reference cards, which come with a different cooling design, have a fan on the front and back. These fans work in the opposite direction, allowing better cooling of the graphics card. Although there is no leaked temperature data yet, many people believe that the cards will be better cooled this way.



