VR Headset Offer on Black Friday: 50% discount on HP Reverb G2

Do you want to get stuck in the metaverse? As part of this offer, the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset is on sale with a 50% discount on Black Friday, so don’t miss out.

VR shouldn’t be a headache. This Black Friday, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset has a staggering 50% discount. The headset comes with clear panels with a resolution of 2160 x 2160 and improved tracking thanks to more cameras on the headset in addition to two soft speakers. That means it’s a complete package. You’ll save $300 on this headset, which has nothing to complain about, for a device that is still very good.

Is this a good VR deal on Black Friday?

Competing with Quest 2, the HP Reverb G2 is indeed a great Black Friday offering. It directly competes with Oculus Quest 2, a fantastic virtual headset from Meta, which is also offered at Best Buy. In between, you’ll have to decide if you want to invest. We prefer Quest 2 simply because of the access you have on the headset, instead of using G2.

At the same time, HP has solved a lot of problems with the Reverb G2 since its launch, and now it is a well-equipped headset. You really can’t go wrong with the price, especially if you want to try a serious desktop virtual reality. Thanks to the high-resolution screens, you will be able to run games such as The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and many others.

Figuratively speaking, VR headsets are exploding. So it would be remiss not to join this amazing deal. There are very few VR offerings that are better than this, so don’t sleep on it, otherwise you may regret it.