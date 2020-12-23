VR era begins for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Although Microsoft Flight Simulator players feel like a real pilot, it has never been possible to experience the game on a VR (virtual reality) environment. However, with the latest update released for free, playing the game in OpenXR compatible virtual reality titles has been opened. In addition to Windows Mixed Reality titles, titles such as Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest are included in this group.

Microsoft previously announced that VR support in the game will be available for the HP Reverb G2 first. The latest update includes a significant part of Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus, Valve and HTC heads under support.

Normally, multiple monitors and even some carpentry skills are required to create a realistic cockpit experience in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Now, a realistic cockpit environment can be achieved with just a VR headset and a truly powerful computer.

The update also adds winter weather conditions to the game. Winter conditions will be shown in parallel with the game’s real-time weather simulation. Microsoft Flight Simulator players will be able to activate the VR experience by using the Ctrl + Tab shortcut on the keyboard.



