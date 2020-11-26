VPN: what is it and why have one?

In an increasingly globalized and connected world, technology terms and jargon have become a large part of people’s vocabulary. The Virtual Private Network (VPN) is one of them. Also known here in Brazil as the Virtual Private Network, it can be considered a powerful ally for the security of virtual life and everything related to online browsing.

Recent studies show that Brazil is the second country in which cybercrime is most committed. This alarming data and the growing wave of attacks by cybercriminals make users look for ways to protect themselves and, of course, keep their personal and professional information. A VPN connection can be the best security option for those who want to surf with peace of mind.

After all, what is VPN?

VPN is a tool that helps in the traffic of personal information, such as bank details, accounts and website passwords, allowing them to pass through the network without the risk of being stolen in virtual crimes. Data travels anonymously through encryption, so it is virtually impossible for a cybercriminal to be able to identify and steal the information. No one can access them except yourself.

How to use VPN?

Using a VPN is not a big deal, as many people think. You don’t have to be a computer expert or have the skills of a hacker. Using a VPN connection can be as easy as making any other internet connection on your computer, notebook, smartphone or tablet.

Simply configure the VPN service directly on the router following the step by step provided by the server itself. Everything very simple, easy and practical. This way, you, your family and your company will be protected and safe.

What is the best VPN?

The choice of the best VPN depends on the purpose of the use. There are free VPNs that you can download to use, but if you choose this path you need to be aware of the providers. The main problem with choosing and downloading a free VPN is the misuse of your data, which can be marketed. Another disadvantage may be the reduced speed and the censorship of some sites.

When choosing the best VPN, whether for secure transactions, whether to browse privately, or to download trusted files, choose quick-connect VPNs and simple installation.

In addition, a good VPN has malware blockers, so you are protected on all sites, and releases accesses that are normally blocked by VPN, such as streaming sites and coming from China.



