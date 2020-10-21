Voyager 2 points out that Space is denser than expected

On August 20, 1977, NASA launched the Voyager 2 space probe at its Cape Canaveral station, and 41 years after the start of its journey, it finally left our solar system in 2018, recording some interesting data about space. interstellar.

One of the surprising facts was an increase in the density of particles around the apparatus, which may prove that the scientists’ assumption that the density of plasma is 0.002 electrons per cubic centimeter is mistaken.

Is the space denser than imagined?

According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the reports issued in 2013 by its predecessor, Voyager 1, showed a measurement of 0.055, while the current probe recorded a value of 0.039 in 2019.

In addition, a survey by the University of Iowa points out that these results may prove that the space the two are traveling through is getting denser as they progress.

According to the scientists, some possible explanations for this fact include a magnetic interference accumulating electrons around the borders of our system, or even solar winds creating a wall of particles.

In any case, it seems that this intriguing mystery is beyond the capabilities of Voyager 2, and it will take a new generation of space probes to unravel this issue.



