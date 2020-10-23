Voters penny can save Caltrain? How

COVID-19 is hitting us all hard, including Caltrain, the Bay Area commuter rail line. On November 3, Measure RR will give voters in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties the opportunity to save Caltrain and rescue it from a possible shutdown.

Before COVID, the train system carried 65,000 passengers (an average of 4,600 passengers per hour, each way) between its 32 stations, on the tracks that go from Gilroy to San Francisco. With this, it is estimated that it was able to replace the equivalent of four freeway lanes full of cars and the equivalent of driving 400 million miles each year.

If we do a daily calculation, that would equate to 10,000 vehicles on Bay Area roads and 200 tons of carbon dioxide in the air that was no longer emitted thanks to the presence of Caltrain.

But with COVID, Caltrain has lost 95% of its passengers, and is in danger of having to close.

By paying for their tickets, passengers provide about 70% of Caltrain’s operating budget. The remainder comes from San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, but all of those counties are also facing other major economic hardships this year and are not required to contribute. The funding formula is based on contributions from each county, to which is added a calculation of the percentage of Caltrain riders from each of those counties.

That arrangement was made when local governments took over control of the system after Southern Pacific decided to exit the commuter rail business in the 1980s and considered shutting down the system, which was the seventh largest rail system. of the country and an important part of Bay Area transportation for more than a century (since 1863).

A slight majority of Caltrain passengers identify as Asian (40%), Latino (12%), or Pacific Islander, American Indian, Middle Eastern or other, while the remaining 48% are white, according to the Most recent Caltrain survey, conducted in November 2019 (https://tinyurl.com/CaltrainRiders).

The popularity of commuter trains has risen and fell over the years. For example, although the number of passengers doubled between 2005 and 2015, Caltrain had to make cuts during the recession in 2010, but the availability of public transportation has been key to planning decisions about where to build homes on the Peninsula, and has been useful in an era of growing concern about climate change.

Passage of Measure RR will require the support of two-thirds of all San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco voters combined. Request an increase of one eighth of a cent (0.0125%) in sales tax for the next 30 years, with the exception of food and medicine, in addition to other essential products.

Measure RR is expected to result in $ 108 million annually. Caltrain is currently $ 18.5 million in deficit, after receiving $ 41.5 million from the federal CARES Act earlier this year.

Surveys show that at least 70% of Caltrain passengers expect to get back on board once the pandemic is over, but if the rail system is shut down, getting it back on track will be expensive and time-consuming: more than two years and $ 150 million, based on an independent estimate.

Proponents and promoters of this measure point out that most transit systems already have “dedicated” funding sources, which Caltrain does not have, and that the creation of a funding source such as the one proposed by Measure RR will allow Caltrain to continue to operate and eventually move forward with plans (https://caltrain2040.org) to modernize its trains, expand the frequency of its services and its geographic reach, and offer greater access for the people who need it most, such as students, seniors, and working-class commuters who are disproportionately dependent on public transportation through reduced fares.

Caltrain is currently offering a 50% discount to low-income riders in a pilot program that Measure RR funding would allow to continue. The funding would also allow Caltrain to expand the utility of the rail system to poorer communities, operating more trains at noon and other times that are not in peak demand, improving access to other transit systems and bicyclists, and avoiding future rate increases.



