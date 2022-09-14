Von Miller has very clearly defined his choice of NFL MVP

There’s a reason von Miller felt he was called to Buffalo. They have everything: a good coaching staff, good defensive and offensive weapons and an MVP candidate at quarterback.

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Von Cast,” Miller talked about his QB Josh Allen and why he thinks he’ll take home this year’s equipment at NFL Honors.

I mean, you all know Josh Allen is going to be very, very good… it will be excellent. He ‘s doing everything right … he has the talent to support everything, he has a great player base around him… We have a great team there and I feel Josh Allen will be good. He will become the MVP.

Turnovers aside, the Allen the Bills offense beat the reigning champion Rams on Thursday night.

Allen threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-10 victory, and also led the team in rushing.

It was a slow start for Buffalo, but once they got to the second half, there was no looking back. To make von Miller’s decision, at least for the moment, look right.