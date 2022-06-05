Von Miller almost Joined Cowboys: NFS World Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Star racer Von Miller almost signed with the Dallas Cowboys before officially joining the Buffalo Bills.

Miller reportedly asked Demarcus Ware if the Cowboys were interested in him when he became a free agent. According to the Dallas Morning News, he wanted to return home to Dallas.

“I remember when Vaughn called me, he said, ‘Hey, is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent,” Ware said. “And I said:” What?! You’re a free agent, what do you mean by a free agent? I thought you had another year?” He’s like, “No, I’m done [with the Rams], bro.”

That hasn’t happened since Miller signed with the Bills as he chases another Super Bowl.

Some Cowboys fans are unhappy that Miller didn’t sign with the team.

Miller received a lot of cash from the Bills when he signed a six-year, $120 million contract a couple of months ago.

He will also receive a guaranteed $51 million during this deal.

Cowboys fans will probably be thinking about what might have happened if Miller had gone home. He and Micah Parsons would be scared of many offenses.