Volvo VNR Electric introduced! Here are the features

Volvo, one of the first automotive companies that comes to mind when it comes to safety, has announced its goals for electric vehicles in the past years. Stating that it will increase its electric vehicle sales to 50 percent in 2025, the company introduced the Volvo VNR Electric model.

Volvo VNR Electric introduced

Having a large share in both the automobile, tractor and construction equipment market, Volvo made ambitious statements about electric vehicles. Announcing that all of the vehicles to be sold in 2040 will be electric, the company aims to maintain this claim in the tractor market.

The new model, which will be available in 4 × 2 and 6 × 2 options, is thought to have a high purchase rate in the North American market. 100 orders have already been placed for the model to be produced at the New River Valley Factory in Virginia.

Volvo has allocated $ 91 million to manufacture electric trucks through the Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project. The vehicle will get its power from the electric motor with 5.490Nm torque and 455 horsepower.

The model, which will come with a 264 kWh battery, will have a range of 240 km. In addition, a fast charging system that provides 80 percent filling in 70 minutes with a 150kW DC charger will be used.



