Volvo Throws Vehicles From 30 Meters In First Aid Tests

Volvo throws its cars down from a height of 30 meters. The reason for this is to ensure that rescue teams are ready for different scenarios.

Volvo is one of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to safety in cars. The company has previously developed technologies such as seat belts. The automobile manufacturer, which has a reputation in this field, continues to work.

In the tests carried out in Volvo’s safety center, it is aimed to have rescue teams ready in unusual situations or extreme scenarios. The situations created for this reason include hurling brand new cars from 30 meters.

Preparing for real accidents

The aim of this work for Volvo is to envision any crash scenarios to see how vehicles will be affected. Although quite ordinary cases are simulated in some of these tests, sometimes it is necessary to prepare for very unusual situations.

In difficult accidents, the first goal is to reach the injured in the vehicle. In most cases, 1 hour is required to recover injured persons inside the vehicle. The firm is working to make this possible.

“We have been working closely with Swedish rescue teams for many years,” said Hakan Gustafson, senior researcher from Volvo’s Traffic Accident Research Team. said. “We all have the same goal, safer roads for everyone,” Gustafson said. We wish no one to have the most serious accidents, but not all accidents are preventable. That is why it is important to have life-saving methods when there are most serious accidents. ” used the expressions.

Results will be shared with the world

The data to be obtained as a result of the work carried out by the Swedish team will be collected in a very large report. This report will then be made available to emergency teams around the world. Thus, they will be supported to be more ready for such accidents.

The cars normally used for such tests are cars that are 20 years old or older, usually bought from junkyards. As a result, the features of those cars such as metal fatigue and the material they are made of are much different. In order to eliminate this problem, zero cars are used according to the possible scenarios determined by Volvo engineers. Ten Volvo cars of different models were used in the study.



