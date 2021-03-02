Volvo intends to sell only electric cars from 2030

Volvo still has a subtle presence in the 100% electric car market, but promises to shift its focus completely over the next 10 years. The company revealed that it intends to sell only vehicles powered by clean energy by 2030.

In addition to abandoning cars powered by diesel, gasoline and also hybrids, the company wants to change its distribution line in the next 10 years. According to a statement, Volvo’s goal is to migrate to a fully online sales system over the next few years.

Volvo still has a subtle presence in the 100% electric car market, but promises to shift its focus completely over the next 10 years. The company revealed that it intends to sell only vehicles powered by clean energy by 2030.

In addition to abandoning cars powered by diesel, gasoline and also hybrids, the company wants to change its distribution line in the next 10 years. According to a statement, Volvo’s goal is to migrate to a fully online sales system over the next few years.

The company already had plans to abandon polluting fuels by the end of the decade, but said it is willing to accelerate this process in the coming years. “Until then, the company intends to sell only fully electric cars and remove from its catalog all vehicles with combustion engines, including hybrids,” says the statement from the manufacturer.

Volvo emphasizes that the transition to a model focused on online sales and 100% electric vehicles is part of the company’s plans to promote the preservation of the environment through actions. The move also promises to place the manufacturer in the growing market for cars powered by clean energy.

“We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the growing electric car market,” said Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars commander. “Instead of investing in a sector that is shrinking, we decided to invest in the future – electrical and online.”

Rapid growth

Despite intentions, Volvo still needs to gain space in the electric vehicle market. While the company already invests in hybrids, the company only has a car 100% powered by clean energy, the XC40 Recharge, which delivers a range of approximately 320 km per charge.

Even with the limited catalog today, the company plans to grow rapidly in the sector. By 2025, Volvo predicts that half of its total sales will be made up of electric cars, with the rest of the models being hybrid.