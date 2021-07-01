Volvo, Google and NVIDIA Announce Operating System For Cars

Volvo announced this Wednesday (30), that it has partnered with Google and NVIDIA to develop an operating system that will be used in the brand’s electric cars. VolvoCars.OS incorporates software such as Android Automotive OS, QNX, AUTOSAR and Linux.

According to the Swedish manufacturer, next-generation vehicle models will be equipped with the technology, including the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, the company’s first 100% electric SUV.

VolvoCars.OS has a variety of APIs and provides developers with access to car features such as sensor and fleet data, user interfaces and cloud-based tools.

“Google is a true leader in user experience and services, from Google Maps to Google Assistant, while NVIDIA gives us access to some of the best and fastest computers available. This selected strategic partnership approach is much more effective than trying to do it all on your own,” explained Henrik Green, Volvo Car Group’s chief technology officer.

The executive pointed out that this software development model increases the speed of work and makes the brand’s cars improve more quickly over time with updates.

New proprietary system

Volvo also said it is centralizing the cars’ computing on a new proprietary system, which will be introduced for the first time in a new model that will be unveiled next year.

The integrated platform combines three main computers that have operational vision, artificial intelligence, general computing and infotainment.

NVIDIA and Google are also assisting the manufacturer in this work. While the first company is working on the main systems, the second is a partner in the co-development of the infotainment systems.