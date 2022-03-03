Volvo Announces ‘Wireless Charging’ Technology for Electric Cars [Video]

Volvo announced that it has developed a wireless charging station for electric cars and will test this system in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo XC40 Recharge models included in the test will measure how functional this system is for 3 years.

Sweden-based automobile giant Volvo has announced a revolutionary innovation for electric cars that will become a part of our lives in the future. In the statements made by the company, it was stated that wireless charging technology for electric cars has been developed and this technology has begun to be tested in some regions.

Volvo’s wireless charging tests will continue for 3 years. Volvo XC40 Recharge models will be the first cars to test wireless charging technology within the scope of agreements with Cabonline, a taxi rental company that also operates in Gothenburg, Sweden. How will the wireless charging technology developed by Volvo for electric cars be used?

360-degree cameras will be used to keep the vehicle in the right place.

In fact, Volvo’s wireless car charging technology and wireless charging technologies found in smartphones have the same logic. Aligning the transmitters to be placed on the ground and a module to be placed under the vehicle will start the charging processes of the vehicles. Thus, consumers will have the opportunity to charge without getting out of their vehicles. Volvo will also assist the driver by making use of 360-degree cameras to align the module in the vehicle with the transmitters on the road. In this way, charging the electric car will become easier than ever before.

According to the statements made by Volvo, wireless charging stations will be much more advanced than those on smartphones. Stating that the power of the system is around 40 kW, the authorities say that this power is equivalent to a wired 50 kW DC fast charger. In other words, it will be fast enough to charge vehicles with this system.

The test that Volvo will carry out in Gothenburg will not only consist of wireless charging technology for the company. Volvo XC40 Recharges will be used around 12 hours a day and will travel at least 100,000 kilometers per year. This will actually test the battery health and other features of Volvo’s electric cars as well.

Video where Volvo demonstrates wireless charging technology