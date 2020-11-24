Voltage stabilization for Ryzen processors is coming!

Introducing the Ryzen 5000 series processors in October, AMD continues its goals in the processor market. Introduced as the most powerful game processors on the market, the Ryzen 5000 series has given this claim according to the results of the tests. The American silicon manufacturer also knows that users love to tamper with processors to improve performance. Now, AMD Precision Boost Overdrive 2 feature is coming for Ryzen 5000 series processors.

AMD had decided to help NVIDIA and Intel for the Smart Memory Access feature.

AMD Precision Boost Overdrive 2 feature announced

Voltage problems experienced in the Ryzen 3000 series put many AMD users in a difficult situation from time to time. Processors that were heated due to excessive voltage could go up to 90 degrees, especially with the stock cooler. AMD, who wants to avoid this problem in the Ryzen 5000 series, plans to make a more balanced voltage transfer with Precision Boost Overdrive 2.

With the Precision Boost Overdrive 2, the voltage delivered under load and under low usage will be adjusted and stabilized. This feature is available with the AGESA 1180 firmware update for AMD 400 and 500 series motherboards, while only available for Ryzen 5000 series processors. This feature will allow users to monitor and adjust the voltage delivered to the processor, making it as simple as possible.

Coming with the AMD Precision Boost Overdrive 2 feature, Curve Optimizer will focus on scenarios that occur under both low and heavy load and adjust accordingly. Anandtech states that the Curve Optimizer will be part of the AMD Precision Boost 2 feature, and using this technology will void the warranty. However, no official statement has yet been made by AMD for this situation.

In the slides published by AMD, the performance differences created by the Precision Boost feature are also noted. The Precision Boost Overdrive 2 feature has increased performance in single-core performance by 1.5 percent for the Ryzen 7 5800X and up to 1.9 percent for Ryzen 9 5900X.



