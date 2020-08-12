Volta in FIFA 21: this is how street football will improve

FIFA 21 lists the new features and improvements that Volta will incorporate. Street football is moving to new places around the world. Passion for the ball.

FIFA 21 will continue to give special prominence to Volta Fútbol. Because the ball, as we could see in the last installment, also rolls in the streets. After the first details of the new version of Ultimate Team, today we know in what aspects the study will affect to improve another of the add-ons that make up the FIFA package.

Beyond the expected improvements at the controls, Volta extends to fill those gaps that were left vacant in 2019. You can expect the same direct and agile experience that the game engine allows against grass football. Defense and attack have been improved so that the players around you act with coherence to the circumstances of the game, among other playable additions.

A journey with Kaká

The story mode built into Volta will remain for another year. This time it comes from the hand of Kaká, with whom we will unite to take to the streets and achieve the success of the great tournament held in Dubai. It acts as a kind of covert tutorial with which to know what to expect in the mode and the differences with respect to the gameplay to which we have always been used.

We will visit five new locations around the world: Paris, Sydney, Dubai and Sao Paulo. As we saw in FIFA 20, each stadium conveys the personality of the country and the city in which they are located. From that context, from those multiple ways of enjoying leather, the progression of the squad was born. We will be adding new faces to our team as we progress (and travel) through history, which is a bonus when it comes to launching directly into the rest of the Volta offering.

This year it is promised to increase the speed of the improvements of our alter ego, whose attributes will increase according to the valuation of the party. If we have played well it will be higher, while if we miss passes or we make untimely fouls it will go down.

Play with friends

Volta in FIFA 21 will allow you to play together with your friends over the internet. You can add up to three simultaneous companions within the same group; If you are not a full squad, the team will be filled with AI players owned by the captain, that is, the leader.

If you don’t have friends, don’t worry, it will be possible to create a public meeting point. Through matchmaking you can open the door for other players in the community to match up with you. Under these conditions the captain will be determined randomly; if you are not, you will end up playing under other colors that are not yours. Despite the change, progress will stay with you so you can keep improving your avatar.

In the event that you simply want to play alone over the internet, you can face off with your fellow artificial intelligence. Your advancements in Divisions will be tied to your character, not the club, so you don’t necessarily have to be the captain to find a suitable skill placement.



