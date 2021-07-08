Volocopter obtains certificate for production of air taxi vehicles

Volocopter: German air taxi startup Volocopter announced this Tuesday (6) the purchase of long-time partner DG Flugzeugbau. The measure ensures the company’s alignment with the standards of the European Union’s air safety regulatory bodies.

The acquisition also indicates that the company is certified as a production organization by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Previously, the company had already obtained design approval by the same agency.

Air taxi service for the Paris Olympics in 2024

“Volocopter is the first and only electric vertical takeoff and landing company with the necessary design and production organization certifications for the commercial launch of its aircraft,” announces the startup’s statement.

Like a huge drone, the model developed by the German company has two seats. Thus, the vehicle must be used for air taxi service during the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Initially, the aircraft will be commanded by licensed pilots in order to comply with existing regulations. However, Volocopter plans to create a fully automated operation so that everyone can use the service.

It is worth mentioning that the startup raised 200 million euros – about R$ 1.2 billion – to finance the efforts to obtain the recent certification. In addition to the passenger version, the company is also working on a model for cargo transportation.