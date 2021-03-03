Volocopter gives date for flying taxis

With the advancing technology and increasing possibilities, dreams that seemed almost impossible in the past turn into reality. Especially in these days when touristic space travel is spoken, studies are continuing for plane taxis, one of the biggest dreams of humanity. Volocopter, which carries out studies on this subject and receives a serious investment, has given a date for flying taxis.

Volocopter flying taxis in the skies in 2 years

Volocopter, an initiative founded in Southern Germany about two years ago, focuses especially on vehicles that can take off vertically. Finally, the flying taxi initiative, which received a $ 241 million D series investment, wants to radically change transportation very soon.

“We hope to receive our certification for VolaCity within two years,” said Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter. We are planning to implement flying taxi operations right after. ” said. The service will first be available in Paris and Singapore.

The initiative wants its own vehicles to be used at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The first trials were successfully carried out in Stuttgart, Helsinki and Dubai. The initiative is also working for the US market.

Although flying taxi sounds exciting, there are serious problems that need to be solved. Almost no country has a legal regulation on this issue. This situation needs to be resolved before the service is available. These vehicles, which are basically a huge Drone, have two modes, piloted and automatic for now. However, in the future, it can be used completely autonomously without the need for a pilot.