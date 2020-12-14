Volkswagen’s ID.6 electric sedan will travel 700 km

ID.6, the fifth model in Volkswagen’s electric car line, is expected to reach the European market in the last quarter of 2023. In highlight, the vehicle will run up to 700 km using only one charge – surpassing the ID’s battery life. 3 and ID.4.

According to Frank Welsch, head of research and development for the German automaker, the model will be available in sedan style. It will have external dimensions similar to the current VW Passat, and the interior will look like the old Phaeton.

ID.6 will be built using Volkswagen’s modular MEB structure. In this case, it is used in other electric cars of the automaker, such as hatchback ID.3 and SUV ID.4.

With the option of two engines for 4-wheel drive, this new electric model can go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.6 seconds. This happens with the support of GTX performance technology, as pointed out by Frank Welsch.

As said, the highlight is the battery of 84 kHh with autonomy to run 700 km on a charge. For this, it was planned to operate with a charging rate of up to 200 kW, enough to run for 230 km with a fast charge of 10 minutes.

Manufacturing in Europe and China

According to the first information, the ID.6 should be produced from 2023 at the factory in Emdem, Germany. Going through a major update of the assembly line, the space will be able to manufacture up to 300 thousand electric models annually.

It is also speculated that additional production of the model will take place in China in 2024, through a partnership between Volkswagen, Saic and Faw. In this case, the action is part of the company’s plans to conquer more and more space in the Chinese market.



