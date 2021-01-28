Volkswagen is no longer the leader in vehicle sales

German automotive giant Volkswagen has been ranked first in vehicle sales worldwide for several years. However, according to the latest report, another giant took his throne.

Volkswagen loses its throne to Toyota

The Japanese automotive giant Toyota sold 9.53 million vehicles last year, surpassing the German automotive giant Volkswagen, which sold 9.31 million vehicles, and ranked first.

According to the statement made by Toyota Motor, the company sold 9.53 million vehicles globally, down 11.3 percent compared to 2019, last year, including mini vehicle manufacturer Daihatsu and pickup truck manufacturer Hino.

Including mini vehicles, 2.16 million vehicles were sold in Japan last year and 7.37 million vehicles in the overseas market. Toyota’s annual sales decreased for the first time in the last 5 years after the sales contracted in the period of April-June 2020 due to the impact of the epidemic on the global economy.

According to the news of the Kyodo agency, an official from Toyota stated that the company’s aggressive sales strategy, which includes the introduction of a new model to the market despite this process, has yielded “solid sales” results, “Our sales decreased compared to the previous year during the epidemic period. However, the decline was limited to about 10 percent. ” used the expressions.