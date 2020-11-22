Volkswagen ID.5 Coupe SUV to be sold only in Europe

It has been announced that Volkswagen’s new ID.5 Coupe SUV will be available only in Europe. In other markets, especially in America, customers will have to make do with ID.4.

Volkswagen quickly turned to the electric car market after the exhaust emission scandal. While the German company devoted itself to electric vehicles in this process, it stated that they wanted to sell millions of electric cars by 2023.

VW ID.4, the company’s first electric crossover vehicle, is also the pioneer of this stance of the company. In addition, this model will be the first member of the ID family to take part in global markets. For ID.5, the situation is slightly different.

Will be sold only in Europe

On the other hand, according to the information VW is preparing a two-door variant of the vehicle. This model will likely be called ID.5. According to the report of Automative News, it is learned that the model will be sold only in Europe, while VW lovers in other countries will be satisfied with ID.4.

Verification on the news came from VW’s e-mobility boss Thomas Ulbrich. Speaking to Automobilwoche, Ulbrich said the ID.5 crossover will not be on sale outside the old continent. This seems to be the case, at least for now.

Although the ID.5 will be built on the ID.4 as previously mentioned, it will come with a pitched roof to match the more traditional roof of the spherical model. ID.4 was previously spotted during tests at the Nürburgring track. Design visuals have also recently hit the internet.

ID.5 will be on sale next year

The VW ID.5 is expected to be on sale next year. Previously, sources such as Automative News Europe had published news in this direction. The ID.3 hatchback, another member of the ID family, will not be left alone.

Volkswagen ID.4 performed very promising in model-based first driving impressions. Although the product will be delayed in markets such as the US market due to the production difficulties, the procurement process will accelerate when the company’s Chattanooga assembly plant becomes operational.



