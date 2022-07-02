Volkswagen ID.4 Vs. Audi e-tron: price and performance comparison

Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi e-tron are two luxury electric vehicles with an SUV body and a number of attractive features. While ID.4 is Volkswagen’s first attempt to create an electric SUV, Audi has been working on the production of electric and hybrid cars since the announcement of the first e-tron concept at the International Motor Show in 2009 with a plug-in hybrid version. it will appear on the European car market in August 2014. Even today, the e-tron is the company’s first all-electric SUV.

Despite being the company’s first electric SUV, the ID.4 leverages Volkswagen’s innovative design and technology, helping VW establish itself as a possible contender to challenge Tesla’s current reign as the number one electric vehicle manufacturer. Volkswagen first showed a prototype of the ID version.4 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019. In order not to overshadow its first production electric car ID.3, Volkswagen decided to submit an ID.4 in camouflage. Finally, in September 2020, a production version focused on the North American automotive market was introduced. As the flagship model, the Audi e-tron combines the sporty appearance of an SUV with the superior criteria of an electric vehicle. Although both cars belong to different companies, the desire to succeed in the production of luxury electric vehicles is equally divided.

Although technology, product range and design are important factors to consider when buying an electric vehicle, price always plays a vital role in the decision-making process. For comparison, the starting price of Volkswagen ID.4 is significantly lower than dealers charge for an Audi e-tron. Excluding fees such as transportation, taxes, and dealer fees, the ID.4 sells for $41,230. This figure can be reduced by as much as $7,500 if you qualify for a federal tax credit, bringing the price down to $33,730. On the contrary, the price of the Audi e-tron starts at $65,900. A potential federal tax credit is also available, although the vehicle must meet the requirements. The e-tron comes with three trim levels: Premium ($65,900), Premium Plus ($74,800) and Chronos Edition ($83,400). Three trim levels are also available for the Volkswagen ID.4: Pro ($41,239), Pro S ($45,730) and Pro S with gradient ($47,230). For buyers with a limited budget ID.4 is the best option, since all configurations remain cheaper than $ 50,000.

Comparison of ID characteristics.4 and e-tron

Both models are built on electric power plants, so the real question is how they work when compared. ID.4 comes with two types of motors. Buyers can choose a single-engine rear-wheel drive (RWD) type and get a maximum power output of 201 hp or settle for a two-engine all-wheel drive option that provides 295 hp Compared to the technical characteristics of the e-tron ID.4 surpasses it. All models are equipped with two electric motors that provide a maximum power of 402 hp and a torque of 490 lb-ft. The e-tron also wins acceleration tests, as Audi’s electric car can accelerate to 60 mph from zero in 5.5 seconds. ID.4 EV takes about 7.6 seconds to do the same. However, the ID.4 (275 miles) manages to bypass the e-tron (222 miles) by power reserve.

Audi offers some amazing driver assistance packages, such as Audi Pre-Sense, which explores the road and notifies the driver of a potential collision. There is also a Traffic Relief feature that offers adaptive cruise assistance and lane management. This ensures that the vehicle maintains a reasonable distance from the vehicles in front and behind. Audi’s technology is also worth noting, especially the 12.3-inch display, which acts as a virtual cockpit and allows drivers to easily view directions and speed. The Volkswagen electric car is equipped with a Pro Max navigation system with a touch screen and a 12-inch color display. Voice control and proximity sensor are also available, but only for premium trim Pro S. ID.4 EV also offers only basic driver assistance functions such as Travel Assist, Lane Assist and Rear Traffic Alert.