Volkswagen ID.4: interior of the electric SUV is revealed

This Friday (4), Volkwagen revealed the first official images of the interior of the ID.4, the brand’s all-electric SUV. It should be presented in full this September, reaching European dealerships before the end of the year.

Following the trend launched by Tesla, the new VW electric car has a minimalist design in its cabin, designed as a “modern and comfortable lounge”. The main highlight is the touchscreen that seems to float, as it is not linked to the central panel.

Like ID.3, the new ID.4 features a small instrument panel behind the steering wheel. Another point in common with the smaller version is the presence of the ID function. Light, a strip of light below the windshield, which changes color and uses different lighting effects to give the driver a series of alerts and indicate the activated functions, among other things.

The model also has sporty front seats and several electrical adjustment options, rear seat with backrests in the vertical position and trunk with a capacity of 543 liters. Optionally, it is possible to add a panoramic glass sunroof, with configurable backlighting in a spectrum of 30 colors.

Technical data was not presented

In this presentation, Volkswagen did not provide technical details regarding ID.4. However, previous leaks suggest that it should be offered in two engine options, with 62 kWh and 83 kWh batteries, and a range of up to 500 km.

In one of the alternatives, the set should deliver 204 hp of power, with the propeller mounted on the rear axle, while in the other, which adds a unit in the front, the performance should reach more than 300 hp.

VW’s new electric SUV will also be launched in China and the United States, in addition to being quoted to arrive in Brazil.



