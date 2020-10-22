Volkswagen ID.3 electric car wins 5 stars in Euro NCAP

In the tests carried out by the European New Car Assessment Program (or Euro NCAP), the new Volkswagen ID.3 did well and passed the safety tests with praise, easily surpassing its main competitor, Tesla’s Model 3. The German automaker’s electric car received five stars in the overall rating.

In just one aspect the car did not do well: according to the report, “in the assessment of protection against impacts on the side opposite the driver, the excursion of the dummy (its movement towards the other side of the vehicle) was classified as poor, although the measurements of the mannequin were good “.

The tests showed that the distribution of airbags all the way around the interior of the vehicle resulted in efficient protection: the images showed that the interior was, after the collisions, practically intact.

Check out the test images (you can see the entire video at the end of the story):

Frontal impact with a mobile deformable barrier, both at 50 km / h



