Volkswagen follows Tesla’s footsteps and stocks soar

It seems that Volkswagen is gradually making its way into the electrical transition, a market that it intends to dominate through heavy investments, such as the € 35 billion (R $ 233.5 billion) announced by CEO Herbert Diess. However, the market had not yet been touched by the ambitious promises. At least so far.

It was enough for the German automaker to announce, on Tuesday (16), the construction of six own battery factories in Europe by 2030, a move clearly inspired by Tesla’s strategy, for the stock price to rise 16% and another 25% in Wednesday (17). These numbers are significant for a company like VW, which now accounts for more than 100% growth in the past six months.

In addition to the announcement of investments that signal autonomy in the production of traction batteries, a manifestation seems to have impressed the major players in the market: VW’s own Power Day (Energy Day) at the beginning of the week (15), an event that, like Tesla’s Battery Day, was entirely dedicated to mobility and the announcement of the 70 electric cars that the German promises to put on the streets by 2030.

Although news about the VW ID.3 and ID.4 trams, launched in the second half of last year, was well received, it seems that the key point of the presentation was the announcement of the new proprietary battery system, modeled on Tesla , which will be manufactured in the same format. The message seems to have enchanted everyone, except, of course, the current suppliers, the Korean LG and SK.