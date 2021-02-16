Volkswagen CEO says Apple Car isn’t intimidated

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said the company “is not afraid” of the much talked about Apple Car. In an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the executive recognized the Cupertino Giant’s vast experience in technology, software and battery design – which is very useful in the production of electric vehicles. However, he pointed out that the manufacturer will not conquer space in the auto industry overnight.

In relation to another statement made at the end of last year, Diess seems to have changed the tone, which seems less sympathetic and receptive to the Apple project. In fact, although there is no official confirmation of the Apple Car, the executive says that the rumors are “logical” and demonstrates that the project must happen.

Volkswagen grows in the electric car sector

The confidence shown by the executive brings an air of provocation, but it does not come only from a personal opinion. It is too early to analyze the performance and adhesion of the Apple Car, but Volkswagen has already presented figures that demonstrate a clear growth in the electric car sector.

The German manufacturer, which already boasts enormous recognition in the global auto industry, manufactured 231,000 electric models in 2020 alone – a 214% jump from its manufacture in 2019.