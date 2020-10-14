Volkswagen Announces New Golf GTI Clubsport

Volkswagen announced its new vehicle named “Golf GTI Clubsport” at an event it organized. The performance-oriented 300 horsepower vehicle makes you feel its sportiness to the full with its interior and exterior design. What will be the price of the vehicle is currently unknown.

German automobile giant Volkswagen announced the newest version of its iconic model Golf. The company, which brought the “Golf GTI Clubsport”, the new version of the 8th generation Golf GTI introduced a few months ago, to its fans, seems to try to impress its customers with stylish design and high performance. By the way, what we mean by high performance is really high performance. Because the new Golf has 300 horsepower.

Golf GTI already had a very sporty structure. Golf GTI Clubsport, on the other hand, draws attention with its even more sportive structure. The vehicle, which has become aggressive with honeycomb grilles, integrates its design a little more with body color apparatus added to all four corners. In addition, consumers can choose either 18-inch rims as standard or 19-inch as an option.

This is what Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport looks like

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport’s rear design is as impressive as the front. While the dual-outlet exhaust design makes the vehicle feel more sporty, the GTI inscription under the logo reveals that the vehicle is performance-oriented. In addition, the spoiler placed on the tailgate also adds a very different atmosphere to the vehicle.

When we look at the interior design of the vehicle, we see that Volkswagen’s ArtVelours fabric upholstery is offered as standard. In addition, the red color accents used almost all over the interior of the Golf GTI Clubsport make the power deeply felt.

Inside the hood of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport lies a complete beast. The 300-horsepower engine has 400 Nm of torque. The 2.0-liter TSI engine is four-cylinder with turbocharger presence. The Golf GTI Clubsport, which has a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, can reach the maximum speed that is limited to 250 kilometers per hour. According to Volkswagen, the Golf GTI Clubsport can reach 100 km / h in much less than 6 seconds.

By the way, one of the striking features of Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is the Nürburgring driving mode. This mode makes the vehicle suitable for racetracks. Volkswagen says that thanks to this driving mode, the vehicle’s suspensions, steering system and engine control are tailored to race tracks. According to Volkswagen, this vehicle does not allow situations such as understeer when used in this mode.

It is currently unknown when the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport will arrive at the dealerships. In addition, Volkswagen did not make a statement regarding the price of this vehicle. Volkswagen states that the Golf GTI Clubsport will be produced at the factory in Mexico.



