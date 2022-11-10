Volition Describes Saints Row’s November Update as a “Monster”

Deep Silver Volition called the upcoming November update of Saints Row “monstrous.”

Saints Row, a reboot of the popular open-world action series in which players start their own criminal enterprise, has been launched on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia. August 23 of this year.

After the release, when NME said that the game “just isn’t that good,” the head of the Embracer Group admitted that the recent reboot didn’t live up to his expectations, but insists that the future of the series is not in jeopardy.

With a new game update due out later this month, Volition confirmed that the update “includes over 200 fixes and quality of life updates, so it’s a beast!”

In the new patch hub update, the developer said: “You should see more pedestrians and police,” as well as “more Saints roaming the completed neighborhoods.”

In addition, they promise “lots of new ways to manage your incredible fleet of vehicles, including more slots to use and 7 new garages.”

In a review of Saints Row after its release this summer , NME wrote: “To be honest, Saints Row is a mixed story. I had a lot of fun while I was playing the game, but there’s no escaping the fact that it’s not that good. I usually skip games for errors during the review process, but here were some of them that gently tied me to the creator of the character, or to the machine, or blocked progress on the level.

“Across the board, everything is pretty much fine, so mistakes make it somewhat annoying. However, Saints Row is fun, it’s just a pity that the characters and setting of Saints Row don’t match other aspects.”

During the September meeting, Embracer CEO Lars Vingefors admitted that he has high hopes for the release of Saints Row. “Obviously, personally, I was hoping for a greater attitude to the game,” Wingefors said. “It was a very polarized look and there were a lot of things and details to be said around it, but I’m glad to see that many players and fans are happy. At the same time, I’m a little sad to see that the fans are also unhappy. It’s hard.”

While acknowledging that Saints Row is still “pretty early in [its] release window,” he also mentioned that bug fixes and new content are on the way (via PC Gamer), but when asked if the mixed response changed his opinion about the long-term future of the franchise, he said he had No.