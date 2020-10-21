Volcon, the electric motorcycle that runs underwater

Betting on the development of off-road electric vehicles for on-call adventurers, Volcon, a company in Texas, USA, announced Grunt, a zero-carbon electric motorcycle capable of working even under water. According to the manufacturer, the novelty would become a kind of personal submarine.

Among the preliminary specifications published by the company, it has tires that provide an elevation of 30 centimeters above the ground, a maximum speed of about 96 km / h and a range of, on average, 160 kilometers in this launch version.

Charging the battery can be done in a standard household outlet, taking approximately 2 hours – changing components takes just a few minutes and basic tools.

It is not yet known exactly how the Grunt will work when submerged, as it would apparently not carry a snorkel. Its production should start in 2021 and the initial price is US $ 5,995 (R $ 33.5 thousand reais, in direct conversion), without options.

Those interested in securing an advance slot can send the company a refundable deposit of US $ 150 (R $ 840), with an additional US $ 100 (R $ 560) guaranteeing the receipt of one of the first 50 units.



