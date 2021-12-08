VOISPER Releases 3 Last MVs As Farewell Greetings To Fans

The vocal group VOISPER conveyed their farewell to fans through the last 3 music videos of their career together in one group. Right on December 8, 2021, VOISPER has released 3 lyric music videos for the songs ‘Road to Farewell‘, ‘I’ll Pick You Up’ and ‘Fall Apart’.

VOISPER performed their soft vocals in 3 ballad songs for the last time, after previously being announced that they had disbanded after 6 years of working together.

Through these 3 MVs, you can see various footage of VOISPER’s activities while they are together who have now chosen their respective career paths.

You can watch the last 3 MVs from VOISPER through the videos below.