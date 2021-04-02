Voices and Figures: the trailer of the Netflix thriller

Netflix has just released the trailer for its newest thriller, Voices and Vultures. The film is based on Elizabeth Brundage’s acclaimed novel, All Things Cease to Appear. Check out:

In the video, we see the young couple moving inland and everything seems to be going well. Everything changes when a black bird crosses the bedroom window and supernatural things start to happen. The husband seems to know something and most importantly, he doesn’t want his wife to find out.

History of Voices and Figures

The film follows Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried), a young woman who is reluctant to trade her life in Manhattan for a home in the small town of Chosen, NY. The change comes thanks to the proposal that her husband, George (James Norton), receives from the University of Hudson Valley to teach art history.

While he does his best to transform the new residence into a place where his daughter Franny (Ana Sophia Heger) is happy, Catherine is increasingly isolated and alone. Soon, she will discover the estate’s dark past, as well as the dark side of her marriage.

In addition to Seyfried, who has just won his first Oscar nomination for the film Mank, the thriller cast also features James Norton (Lovely Women), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Alex Neustaedter ( Colony), and F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus).

Directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, Vozes e Vultos arrives on Netflix on April 29.