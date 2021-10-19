Voice Commerce: What It Is And How To Apply It To Your Business

Commerce: “Okay, Google”. “Alexa, play a song for me.” “Siri, what is the capital of Denmark?” You may have heard something similar to these phrases in recent years, on the internet or right next to you. Perhaps you are a fan of these tools yourself. If so, you also know that they are useful for much more than just “killing” curiosities. With them, you can shop using just your voice and without calling anyone.

Voice Commerce is the use of virtual assistants to purchase products and services without typing anything, sometimes not even looking at any screen. Just trigger the AI, place your order and wait for the item to be delivered to the registered address. That simple. It’s not hard to imagine that such a practicality would gain space among consumers, right?

And, in fact, Voice Commerce is already part of the public’s reality. A survey by data science consultancy Ilumeo showed that, during the pandemic, the use of voice assistants jumped to 47% in Brazil. Another interesting fact is that, for 63% of respondents, talking aloud with an operating system is common, nothing so surprising.

This means that the voice experience in Brazil is already considerably consolidated. Therefore, it is very important that brands and companies of all sizes and segments stop seeing it as something of the “future”. Time passes quickly, and this really seemed like a very recent reality, but the future has already arrived. We cannot forget that the digital transformation of society, caused by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, greatly accelerated the evolutions that were being studied previously.

The importance of investing in Voice Commerce is there: participate in the growing trend, offer a compatible user experience and not be left behind in the market. The question now is to understand how to apply voice commerce technologies to your business.

Some tips can help you prepare.

Adapt technically

The first step to be part of a technological innovation is to adapt your business to support it. In that case, websites need an Application Programming Interface (API) or “application programming interface”. It is a change in web programming to mediate communication between the website and the assistant that the client uses.

Work the SEO

Just as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques are essential for your website to have good visibility on Google, the same goes for being found by voice assistants. Invest in professionals capable of implementing the set of practices necessary for this.

Adjust the language

Written and oral languages ​​are very different from each other. Using voice means prioritizing oral communication, removing some common vices from written text and adding expressions that work well when spoken. This should be applied in publications that can serve as an answer to consumer questions, and also in product descriptions. By the way, don’t forget to provide lots of details in the descriptions.

These and other adjustments make up the company’s side of doing the best possible to meet customer and technology requirements. Still, it is clear that there is another side, to the tool itself, that still needs (and will) be improved.

All great voice assistants are constantly being updated. You must follow them, as well as the wishes of users. Just don’t forget to follow the trend and especially the voice.